 T-Mobile highlights customer gains as earnings stutter - Mobile World Live
T-Mobile highlights customer gains as earnings stutter

28 APR 2022

T-Mobile US added subscribers across all key sectors during Q1, while highlighting it is also ahead of schedule for decommissioning Sprint towers.

Overall post-paid net additions of 1.3 million was the operator’s highest in Q1 for eight years. On an earnings call, T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert highlighted contract phone net additions of 589,000 and improved churn metrics.

T-Mobile raised its forecast for post-paid customer additions this year from between 5 million and 5.5 million to a range of 5.3 million to 5.8 million.

Net additions for pre-paid customers in Q1 stood at 62,000, with fixed wireless access at 338,000.

Roughly 45 per cent of post-paid phone customers have a 5G device, models which generated for more than half its total network traffic.

Total customer numbers stood at 109.5 million at end-March.

T-Mobile stated its low-band 5G network covered 315 million people, which executives stated was 95 per cent of all US residents. Its faster mid-band network was available to 225 million people.

CTO Neville Ray noted T-Mobile was on track to offer its mid-band service to 260 million people this year and a goal of 300 million by end-2023.

Sievert noted T-Mobile was ahead of schedule for shutting down “substantially all” remaining Sprint towers by the end of this year 2022.

T-Mobile decommissioned a third of the 35,000 targeted Sprint sites during Q1, with acceleration planned in the current and third quarters.

Net income in the opening quarter fell 23.6 per cent year-on-year to $713 million on revenue of $20.1 billion, up 1.8 per cent.

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

