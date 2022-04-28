T-Mobile highlights customer gains as earnings stutter

T-Mobile US added subscribers across all key sectors during Q1, while highlighting it is also ahead of schedule for decommissioning Sprint towers.

Overall post-paid net additions of 1.3 million was the operator’s highest in Q1 for eight years. On an earnings call, T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert highlighted contract phone net additions of 589,000 and improved churn metrics.

T-Mobile raised its forecast for post-paid customer additions this year from between 5 million and 5.5 million to a range of 5.3 million to 5.8 million.

Net additions for pre-paid customers in Q1 stood at 62,000, with fixed wireless access at 338,000.

Roughly 45 per cent of post-paid phone customers have a 5G device, models which generated for more than half its total network traffic.

Total customer numbers stood at 109.5 million at end-March.

T-Mobile stated its low-band 5G network covered 315 million people, which executives stated was 95 per cent of all US residents. Its faster mid-band network was available to 225 million people.

CTO Neville Ray noted T-Mobile was on track to offer its mid-band service to 260 million people this year and a goal of 300 million by end-2023.

Sievert noted T-Mobile was ahead of schedule for shutting down “substantially all” remaining Sprint towers by the end of this year 2022.

T-Mobile decommissioned a third of the 35,000 targeted Sprint sites during Q1, with acceleration planned in the current and third quarters.

Net income in the opening quarter fell 23.6 per cent year-on-year to $713 million on revenue of $20.1 billion, up 1.8 per cent.