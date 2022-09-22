T-Mobile helps detect wildfires with 5G, Pano AI

T-Mobile US partnered with disaster preparation technology provider Pano AI and utility Portland General Electric to deploy 5G-connected cameras which employ AI to provide early detection of wildfires.

The service currently uses T-Mobile’s 600 MHz spectrum, but a representative told Mobile World Live it will also begin to employ its 2.5GHz holdings as the deployment gathers pace.

In a statement, T-Mobile explained early warning of wildfires could help emergency services prevent their spread. Pano AI uses HD cameras and an AI platform to collect and analyse data in near real time.

Portland General Electric is the first company to use Pano AI on T-Mobile’s 5G network.

T-Mobile took the bulk of 2.5GHz licences issued in a recent auction, most of which are in rural areas, potentially benefitting moves to extend the reach of the fire detection service.