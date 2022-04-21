 T-Mobile FWA service breaks 1M user mark - Mobile World Live
Home

T-Mobile FWA service breaks 1M user mark

21 APR 2022

T-Mobile US fixed wireless access (FWA) users broke the 1 million mark earlier this month, around a year after it launched the service using its 5G network.

The operator ended 2021 with 646,000 subscribers for the service, named Home Internet, indicating an acceleration in the pace of quarterly net additions.

It stated the service is now available to 40 million households, up from around 30 million in March.

T-Mobile is taking on some of the largest ISPs in the US with its pricing strategy, charging $50 per month for the service, with data rates of more than 100Mb/s and no bandwidth caps, monthly equipment charges or contract requirements.

Executives have previously predicted T-Mobile would have 7 million to 8 million FWA subscribers by 2025.

Verizon expects to have between 4 million and 5 million by the same point, with 1 million on its ultra-wideband service.

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading's Telco Transformation microsite.

