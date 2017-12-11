T-Mobile expands business roaming partnership

T-Mobile US expanded an international roaming partnership with FreeMove to offer better global connectivity for its business customers.

The operator indicated it will now serve as FreeMove’s exclusive stateside partner and offer services across the coverage areas of FreeMove’s other partners, including Orange, Telecom Italia, Deutsche Telekom and Telia.

Mike Katz, SVP of T-Mobile for Business, said in a statement the partnership “ensures our growing roster of marquis multinationals can get the coverage they need – here in the US and abroad.”

Launched in 2003, FreeMove streamlines service integration for roaming customers on partner networks, enabling them to deal with a single supplier. FreeMove GM Stephan Fauser indicated the company now offers commercial agreements spanning more than 100 countries.

The new agreement expands on an initial deal T-Mobile signed with FreeMove in 2010 and follows the launch of T-Mobile’s Business unit in 2015.

Earlier this month, T-Mobile COO Mike Sievert said the operator is looking to enhance its business offerings even further, explaining T-Mobile could use acquisitions as a way to expand its service offerings for enterprise, since some customers “have expectations of us that go beyond our current [mobile only] capabilities.”