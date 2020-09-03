 T-Mobile continues mid-band 5G expansion - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
Themed Week
MWC19 Los Angeles
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

T-Mobile continues mid-band 5G expansion

03 SEP 2020

T-Mobile US lit mid-band 5G coverage in 81 additional cities across the US, as it pressed ahead with a plan to put Sprint’s legacy 2.5GHz spectrum to work in thousands of locations by end-2020.

Its latest launches span 18 states, extending coverage to major markets including Atlanta, Dallas, Winston-Salem and Washington DC. The move builds on earlier deployments in Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, New York City and Philadelphia, and puts T-Mobile’s next-generation 2.5GHz footprint well above that achieved by Sprint prior to the pair’s merger.

Though the operator already offers nationwide 5G coverage on its low-band 600MHz spectrum, it noted the addition of 2.5GHz enables it to deliver faster data rates, with a peak of close to 1Gb/s and typical speeds of 300Mb/s.

T-Mobile said is deploying the spectrum on approximately 1,000 sites per month as it works towards covering thousands of cities by the end of the year.

During its Q2 earnings announcement, T-Mobile president of technology Neville Ray predicted mid-band spectrum would be a “game changer” for its 5G goals.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana is Mobile World Live's US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana came to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and CED Magazine, digital-only...

Read more

Related

Qualcomm reveals latest 5G silicon, open RAN play

Telefonica launches 5G in Spain, sets coverage target

Malaysia stock exchange seeks 5G action
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5 star Samsung

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Software feasts on the world

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association