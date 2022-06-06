 T-Mobile claims US first with 5G VoNR service - Mobile World Live
Home

T-Mobile claims US first with 5G VoNR service

06 JUN 2022

T-Mobile US took the wraps off its 5G Voice over New Radio (VoNR) service by launching it in some areas of Portland, Oregon and Salt Lake City for customers with Samsung Galaxy S21 5G smartphones.

The mobile operator plans to expand the VoNR service to additional areas this year.

Vendor partners for the service, which is supported by the operator’s 5G standalone (SA) network, include Ericsson, Nokia, Samsung and Qualcomm.

Last year parent Deutsche Telekom teamed up with those same four vendors for what it claimed was the world’s first VoNR call on a multi-vendor network.

And last week Zain Kuwait laid claim to the world’s first commercial launch of the technology.

T-Mobile’s VoNR service, which doesn’t include any additional charges, claims to enable slightly faster call set-up times, meaning there’s less delay between the time a user dials a number and when the phone starts ringing.

The service also brings T-Mobile one step closer to leveraging more of its 5G SA network which is a service-based architecture.

T-Mobile launched its 5G SA network two years ago while fellow US operators Verizon and AT&T are still in the process of deploying theirs.

5G SA is heralded as enabling mobile operators to offer more advanced services, such as network slicing and API-based business models, that will in turn create new revenue opportunities.

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading's Telco Transformation microsite.

