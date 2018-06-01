English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile World Congress 2018
DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION WORLD
MOBILE 360 – PRIVACY & SECURITY 2018
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

T-Mobile claims first with 5G data test

01 JUN 2018

T-Mobile US touted its latest 5G test with Nokia as a milestone, claiming it was the first 3GPP standards-based trial to achieve a bi-directional data transmission over mmWave.

An operator representative told Mobile World Live the test used 28GHz spectrum, adding it “proved the transmission to be 3GPP-compliant in both the uplink and downlink directions.” CTO Neville Ray (pictured) broadcast the achievement on Twitter.

The test follows a trial by Verizon in February, which it said was the first standards-based over-the-air call.

T-Mobile previously said it plans to use 28GHz as part of its 5G network alongside low- and mid-band spectrum, to provide additional speed and capacity in urban areas. The operator revealed in February 5G construction work in the 600MHz, 28GHz and 39GHz bands will begin in 30 US cities this year, but the representative declined to disclose how many, or which, cities would get 28GHz.

Auction adjustments
Taking its 28GHz and 39GHz assets together, T-Mobile owns around 200MHz of mmWave spectrum covering urban areas across the US. But the operator will have a chance to purchase additional airwaves in November during the US Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) planned auctions of 28GHz and 24GHz spectrum.

In a recent filing, T-Mobile encouraged the FCC to include 37GHz, 39GHz and 47GHz bands in the process. The operator said auctioning more bands at once would increase revenues and enable more efficient 5G deployments.

It added the FCC should space out the 28GHz and 24GHz auctions, which are currently expected to run back-to-back, by at least a few months “if for no other reason than to assess whether the current upfront payment and reserve price levels are too high for Auction 102 once the results of Auction 101 become known”.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

Trust models are common sense for 5G security

Nokia completes health sale, forms tech committee

Industry urged to prioritise security in 5G
M360 Privacy & Security 2018 Articles

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Mobile 360 Privacy & Security 2018 Day 2 highlights

Feature: Mobile 360 Privacy & Security 2018 Day 1 highlights

Digital Transformation World – full coverage

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association