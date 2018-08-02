English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Africa 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

T-Mobile bullish on subs additions following Q2 rises

02 AUG 2018

T-Mobile US announced it will unveil its next disruptive move as part of its Uncarrier strategy within the next fortnight, as it revealed what it said are its best ever set of Q2 earnings.

CEO John Legere (pictured) announced during an earnings call the operator will unveil its latest Uncarrier event on 15 August. He didn’t provide any clues as to what the forthcoming launch will entail, but at past events the operator offered customers free Netflix access, company stock and a weekly reward programme, free roaming in the US and Canada and unlimited video streaming.

Legere announced the plan as T-Mobile raised its guidance for full year post paid subscriber gains following a Q2 in which it increased revenue 3.5 per cent year-on-year to $10.6 billion and net income 35 per cent to $781 million. Service revenue, a figure which has plagued T-Mobile’s rivals, increased 7 per cent to $7.9 billion.

T-Mobile led US operator net subscriber additions with 686,000, up from 533,000 in Q2 2017, and posted record-low post paid phone churn of 0.95 per cent. The operator said it’s now expecting between 3 million and 3.6 million total post paid additions in 2018, up from a previous forecast of 2.6 million to 3.3 million.

Diverse user base
COO Mike Sievert attributed T-Mobile’s continued growth not only to winning share from its rivals, but also its ability to tap into under-penetrated markets including rural and other geographic areas, along with segments of the population ranging from military personnel to consumers aged 55 years and over. He noted the operator also had record success in the business sector, with its highest-ever number of activations in the segment.

He added T-Mobile’s combination of an improved network experience and differentiated customer care is helping keep churn levels low.

Though promotional activity has rationalised across the industry, Sievert said the operator may take steps to push 600MHz-capable devices into the hands of more customers to improve the network experience further as its rollout of the low-band spectrum continues. The operator said it now covers 992 cities and towns across 33 states with 600MHz.

T-Mobile executives said it remained “optimistic” its proposed merger with Sprint will be approved, and provided updates on its TV ambitions and plans for an upcoming mmWave spectrum auction.

Sievert said the operator is quietly expanding its recently acquired Layer3 TV service as it develops a nationwide product it plans to bring to market later this year.

CTO Neville Ray added T-Mobile definitely has a “material interest in participating in those [mmWave] auctions” later this year, but noted the operator has to secure permission to participate from the Federal Communications Commission due to its pending merger with Sprint.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

Nokia inks massive 5G deal with T-Mobile US

Qualcomm debuts 5G device antenna tech

T-Mobile US ups ante with NB-IoT launch

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Episode 8

Mobile Mix: Episode 7

Feature: Mobile 360 Africa 2018 Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association