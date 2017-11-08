English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2017
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

T-Mobile breaks into smarthome space with Nest

08 NOV 2017

T-Mobile is pushing into the connected home space as exclusive cellular provider for Nest’s home security system.

Starting 10 November, customers will be able to pick up a $240 Nest security pack from T-Mobile at an additional $10 per month. The pack includes a Nest Secure alarm system, a keypad, two key fobs, two motion sensors, an indoor security camera system with intelligent alerts and cellular backup service.

T-Mobile indicated it is the first operator to offer financing for Nest connected home devices. But even if customers pick up the security system elsewhere, T-Mobile noted Nest will still work on its network thanks to a built in Cat-1 LTE module. Both Verizon and AT&T offer Nest devices as part of their product lineups.

Unlike Nest support from other US operators, T-Mobile claims that homes will be protected even if the power is out or Wi-Fi is down thanks to built-in battery backup and T-Mobile cellular backup.

Making moves
T-Mobile’s push into the connected home space comes as the operator ramps up its efforts in the wider Internet of Things market.

In November 2016, T-Mobile launched its first connected car solution, dubbed SyncUp Drive, as a competitor to similar products in the market, like Verizon’s hum offering.

At the inaugural Mobile World Congress Americas event in September, T-Mobile expanded SyncUp to include fleet management capabilities and announced plans to launch a Narrowband-IoT (NB-IoT) low power network in 2018. At the time, T-Mobile’s SVP of MVNO, IoT and M2M Doug Chartier told Mobile World Live the operator is looking to target low data throughput use cases with its NB-IoT rollout, including applications like utility and parking metres, water metering and monitoring, asset tracking and smart home devices, among other things.

Verizon, which has already launched a low power LTE-M network, has also revealed plans to move ahead with NB-IoT deployments. AT&T and Sprint, however, have chosen to focus on LTE-M for the time being.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

US operators tipped for network investment battle

Sprint moves on from failed T-Mobile deal

MVNOs in firing line whatever T-Mobile, Sprint decide

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Mobile 360 LatAm 2017 Day 2 highlights

Feature: Mobile 360 LatAm 2017 Day 1 highlights

Feature: Global MBBF 2017 Preview video

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association