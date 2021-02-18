 T-Mobile boosts backing for 5G start-ups - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Thrive
Themed Week
Huawei MBBF20 – Full coverage
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

T-Mobile boosts backing for 5G start-ups

18 FEB 2021

T-Mobile US teamed with the Georgia Institute of Technology and Curiosity Lab to launch an incubator programme to help developers test and market 5G services.

The 5G Connected Future programme is an offshoot of a scheme dubbed the T-Mobile Accelerator. The latest initiative will focus on developing services for autonomous vehicles; robotics; industrial drones; mixed reality training and entertainment; remote medical care; personal health; and fitness wearables, among other things.

Work will be conducted from a 25,000 square-foot laboratory in Atlanta, co-managed by Georgia Institute of Technology’s Advanced Technology Development Centre (ATDC), which will recruit and evaluate start-ups and work with the operator to provide coaching, business connections and other support to participants.

John Avery, ATDC director, noted 5G developers “face a unique set of challenges such as regulatory issues at the state and local levels, network security and integration testing”. The lab aims to help “refine their ideas into scalable companies and bring these solutions to market more quickly”.

T-Mobile launched an investment fund for 5G start-ups in October 2020 and a 5G Open Innovation Lab in May 2020.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana is Mobile World Live's US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana came to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and CED Magazine, digital-only...

Read more

Related

T-Mobile looks to mmWave for private networks

T-Mobile tips 5G to click with consumers in 2021

T-Mobile move for Shentel progresses

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: We built this city

Mobile Mix: Viva Las Living Room

Feature Video: 2020 all shook up

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association