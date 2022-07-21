 T-Mobile, Apple join forces on small business play - Mobile World Live
Home

T-Mobile, Apple join forces on small business play

21 JUL 2022

T-Mobile US struck a partnership with Apple to launch a mobile plan tailored for small businesses, helping the iPhone maker gain traction with an offering it launched in 2021 targeting IT services.

In a statement, T-Mobile explained it had joined forces with Apple to offer small businesses a mobile plan that includes subsidised iPhones, cloud storage, management services and more.

Under the T-Mobile plan, the operator will offer access to its network, bundled with Apple’s Business Essentials package and the iPhone 13 to each employee at a business taking up the service.

In addition, the plan will include AppleCare+, an insurance programme covering repairs to devices, as well as provide Wi-Fi coverage on numerous US airlines.

T-Mobile’s plan has been dubbed Business Unlimited Ultimate+ and will cost $50 a month per line when a company takes up six lines or more.

Pain point
Apple launched Business Essentials in 2021 for smaller companies with limited IT departments, priced at between $2.99 and $12.99 per month and employee.

Callie Field, president of T-Mobile’s Business Group, said it was always looking for ways to provide more value to customers and “working with Apple gives us the opportunity to tackle a whole new pain point from small business, IT management.”

T-Mobile pointed out there were 5.4 million new business applications filed in the US in 2021, more than any year on record.

Exactly how Apple and T-Mobile plan to divvy up the revenue it makes from the service was undisclosed.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

