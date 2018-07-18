English
T-Mobile adds high-speed data to international plan

18 JUL 2018

T-Mobile US added more than 70 countries to a list of locations covered under its international roaming plan and introduced a new option for high-speed data access abroad.

The operator said it now covers a total of more than 210 roaming destinations, offering a $0.25 per minute flat calling rate along with unlimited texts and 2G data. Customers who want an LTE boost can pay an extra $5 per day for 512MB of high-speed data and unlimited calling.

T-Mobile’s move put pressure on AT&T and Verizon, which cover significantly fewer destinations (more than 100 and 130, respectively) and have a $10 per day coverage cost.

William Ho, principal telecom consultant at 556 Ventures, told Mobile World Live T-Mobile’s move addresses the concerns of cost-conscious consumers and could also make it a more attractive option for enterprise accounts requiring global travel.

However, he noted data, rather than coverage, could end up being a key differentiator.

While T-Mobile and Verizon both offer up to 512MB of high-speed data per day, AT&T offers customers the same data threshold that they have on their domestic plan. Ho explained this means AT&T customers travelling internationally could get a whole lot more data for the $10 price.

“Both T-Mobile and Verizon show 512MB as a threshold, but we know that the operators are moving their sub base to unlimited. So while abroad, those subscribers don’t get the true value of their home plans.”

T-Mobile said coverage in the 70 new countries will be activated starting 22 July, and the high-speed data passes will be available from 1 August.

Diana Goovaerts

