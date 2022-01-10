T-Mobile acquires interactive video provider

T-Mobile US acquired Octopus Interactive for an undisclosed sum, part of a push by the operator to grow its advertising business.

Octopus Interactive operates video screens inside Uber and Lyft vehicles, offering advertising, games, driver details and weather reports.

T-Mobile stated Octopus Interactive has the largest such network of screens in Uber and Lyft vehicles in the US, adding free tablet PCs provided to drivers of the taxi services will be connected to its mobile network.

The business is being added to T-Mobile’s Marketing Solutions division. Its VP and GM Mike Peralta commented the acquisition bolsters its advertising technology capabilities.

T-Mobile stated the Octopus Interactive network has a reach of more than 5 million travellers per month and talked-up a typical demographic of customers aged between 18 and 49 years old with an average annual income of $130,000.

Audible, Fox Entertainment and streaming service Philo are current Octopus Interactive customers.