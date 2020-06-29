Syniverse shuffles top brass in restructure - Mobile World Live

Syniverse CEO Dean Douglas retired and the software company reorganised into two new business units in a bid to drive growth.

John McRae, former group VP and GM of operations for EMEA and Asia, was appointed to lead a division focused on serving operator customers, while CTO Chris Rivera was chosen as president of an enterprise unit.

Board chairman James Attwood becomes executive chair: he said the restructure will “more closely link our go-to-market strategy, product development and operations with the distinct needs of our carrier and enterprise customers”, ultimately strengthening Syniverse’s ability to drive profitable growth at a time when the telecoms industry “is evolving quickly”.

Its operator unit will offer products covering roaming, signalling, IP exchange, and clearing and settlement. The enterprise business will focus on serving the application-to-person and mobile engagement sectors.

Douglas held the post of CEO since February 2018.