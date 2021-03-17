 Syniverse CFO moves up to chief role - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Syniverse CFO moves up to chief role

17 MAR 2021

Software company Syniverse promoted its chief financial and administrative officer Andrew Davies (pictured) to the post of CEO, almost nine months after previous chief Dean Douglas retired.

Davies joined Syniverse in June 2020. He previously served as CFO of US operator Sprint from July 2018 until the completion of its merger with T-Mobile US in April 2020.

Before Sprint, Davies held financial leadership positions at Veon and Vodafone Group.

Syniverse chief transformation officer Simeon Irvine will take over as CFO, with both appointments effective immediately.

James Attwood returns to his role as board chairman, after taking on executive chair duties folloowing Douglas’ retirement.

In a statement, Attwood praised Davies as an “effective, inspiring and forward-thinking leader”, adding he and Irvine were “ideal leaders for Syniverse as the company approaches its next phase of accelerated growth”.

Earlier this month, cloud communications company Twilio outlined plans to acquire a minority stake in Syniverse for up to $750 million.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana is Mobile World Live's US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana came to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and CED Magazine, digital-only...

Read more

Related

Twilio invests $750M in Syniverse

Intel lines up CEO switch

Rovio CEO to depart at year-end
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G colours in the blanks

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2021 highlights

Mobile Mix: We built this city

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association