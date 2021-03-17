Syniverse CFO moves up to chief role - Mobile World Live

Software company Syniverse promoted its chief financial and administrative officer Andrew Davies (pictured) to the post of CEO, almost nine months after previous chief Dean Douglas retired.

Davies joined Syniverse in June 2020. He previously served as CFO of US operator Sprint from July 2018 until the completion of its merger with T-Mobile US in April 2020.

Before Sprint, Davies held financial leadership positions at Veon and Vodafone Group.

Syniverse chief transformation officer Simeon Irvine will take over as CFO, with both appointments effective immediately.

James Attwood returns to his role as board chairman, after taking on executive chair duties folloowing Douglas’ retirement.

In a statement, Attwood praised Davies as an “effective, inspiring and forward-thinking leader”, adding he and Irvine were “ideal leaders for Syniverse as the company approaches its next phase of accelerated growth”.

Earlier this month, cloud communications company Twilio outlined plans to acquire a minority stake in Syniverse for up to $750 million.