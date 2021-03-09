Synchronoss confirms Miller as permanent chief - Mobile World Live

Synchronoss Technologies handed Jeff Miller (pictured) the permanent role of president and CEO, six months after he assumed the top job on an interim basis to replace Glenn Lurie.

In a statement, Synchronoss Technologies’ founder and executive chairman Stephen Waldis explained the board had been “delighted with Jeff’s transparent and pragmatic approach”, since he took on the role in September 2020.

“Jeff is aligned with our goal to focus on the lines of business that are generating the best results for our clients and have a clear line of sight into potential for future growth and profitability of our business,” said Waldis.

Miller joined Synchronoss in 2018 as chief commercial officer from Ideal Industries, a company making smart commercial building products, where he served as president for its technology group.

Prior to that, he spent 16 years with Motorola and 11 years at US operator AT&T.

Miller said he was humbled to be confirmed as Synchronoss’ new leader, while adding the company was focused on tapping into the changes taking place in the 5G economy, personal cloud and advanced messaging markets.

Former boss Lurie resigned from his role following allegations of personal misconduct.

His departure came a few months after the company slashed 10 per cent of its staff and cut executive pay as part of a cost-reduction and restructuring effort to help counter the effects of the Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.