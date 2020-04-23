Switzerland plans 5G emissions monitoring - Mobile World Live

Switzerland’s Federal Council decided to keep current 5G radiation exposure limits, while unveiling plans to further monitor the effects of the next-generation mobile technology.

In a statement, the cabinet explained it aimed to protect the population from non-ionizing radiation by maintaining its limits. While noting 5G can play an important role in digitalisation, it said it had taken concerns raised by some citizens about the technology into consideration.

Going forward, the Federal Department of Environment, Transport, Energy and Communications (DETEC) will develop an enforcement aid based on test measurements on adaptive antennas. Until completion, such antennas will need to be assessed as conventional.

The government also decided to implement a range of measures including further development of radiation exposure monitoring and creation of a new environmental medical advice centre for non-ionizing radiation.

It also plans to simplify and harmonise enforcement, provide better information for the population, and intensify research on the health effects of mobile communications and radiation.

The council tasked DETEC with submitting a report providing options for the sustainable design of mobile radio networks by the end of 2021.

In February, officials denied claims the country had implemented a national ban on 5G deployments.

Swisscom, Sunrise and Salt Mobile won 5G radio frequencies in February 2019, in an auction which netted CHF380 million ($389 million).