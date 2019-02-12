 Swisscom mulls appeal after regulator orders price cut - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2018
Mobile 360 – MENA 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Swisscom mulls appeal after regulator orders price cut

12 FEB 2019

Swisscom could be forced to hand partial refunds to rivals on fees paid to access its fixed network, after regulator Federal Communications Commission (ComCom) retrospectively reduced regulated prices for 2013 to 2016.

ComCom reviewed rates charged by Swisscom for use of its copper network following complaints from rivals Salt and Sunrise. It used a new cost model, which takes into account the increased use and deployment of fibre across the country.

Its preliminary report concluded access fees should have been lower for leased lines, network interconnection and last mile connectivity. Other aspects of its wholesale rate were unchanged.

Reductions vary from a 10 per cent cut for access to some unbundled copper lines, to 80 per cent lower charges for some leased lines.

In a statement, Swisscom said the leased line cuts of between 65 per cent and 80 per cent were “difficult to comprehend” as the “reductions have arisen from differing assumptions and calculation models within the complex pricing structure”.

This was the only part of the decision it took issue with.

The operator said it will an analyse the decision in detail and consider an appeal to the Federal Administrative Court. It has already made provisions in its balance sheet to cover the cost of the price reductions should they be upheld.

Swiss daily newspaper Blick estimated the cost of ComCom’s decision could run into tens of millions of Swiss Francs.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Swiss 5G auction nets $380M

Mobile Mix: Making it in Madrid

Swisscom, Qualcomm demo mobile 5G

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Moto in the Big Apple

MWC19 Barcelona: Official Preview Video

Mobile Mix: Oppo ‘oping for UK success

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association