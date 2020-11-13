Sweden regulator readies appeal on Huawei ruling - Mobile World Live

Sweden’s telecoms watchdog outlined intentions to appeal a court decision which went against its plans to exclude Chinese vendor Huawei from being part of 5G rollouts.

The Swedish Post and Telecom Authority (PTS) was forced to postpone a 5G auction planned for 10 November after an administrative court in Stockholm suspended the regulator’s decision to ban operators participating in the process from using products made by Huawei and ZTE.

Huawei appealed the PTS move at the start of the month, arguing its exclusion would not benefit consumers or the country in general.

In a statement, PTS said it would wait to hear from the court regarding its appeal before providing further detail on how to proceed with its planned auction.

Following the court ruling, Huawei told Reuters it did not plan further legal action and was willing to communicate with Swedish authorities.

As well as banning Huawei from its 5G auction, Sweden also moved to order operators to strip its equipment from their 4G and 5G networks by the start of 2025.