Home

Supreme Court declines Samsung patent appeal

06 NOV 2017

The US Supreme Court refused to hear Samsung’s appeal of a lower court’s ruling stating the smartphone maker infringed on several Apple patents.

In an order issued 6 November, the court denied Samsung’s petition, leaving in place a $120 million jury award against the South Korea-based company for infringing on Apple’s “slide-to-unlock”, word correction and “quick links” features. The decision comes after the US Department of Justice weighed in with the opinion the case didn’t warrant a Supreme Court review. Apple also urged the Supreme Court to leave the existing ruling in place.

Apple originally won the case in 2014, and was awarded nearly $119.6 million in damages. The verdict and fine were subsequently overturned by a three-member panel in federal appeals court before being reinstated in a ruling by the full 11-member body of that court. After the Federal Court of Appeals declined to hear a second appeal from Samsung, the company sought to bring the case before the Supreme Court.

The case is separate from another ongoing spat between Apple and Samsung initiated in 2012, which focuses on infringement on Apple’s aesthetic smartphone design patents. The Supreme Court ruled in Samsung’s favour in December 2016, throwing out a decision which would have required the company to pay $399 million in damages.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

