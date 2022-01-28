 Supply woes continue to hamper smartphone sales - Mobile World Live
Home

Supply woes continue to hamper smartphone sales

28 JAN 2022

Analyst reports for smartphone shipments in Q4 2021 showed the continued impact of component shortages and logistics problems, as demand outstripped supply across the industry.

IDC reported a 3 per cent year-on-year drop to 362.4 million units, while Canalys recorded a 1 per cent rise to 363.1 million. The two also had different figures to each other in Q4 2020.

Both cited supply problems as hampering results for Q4 2021.

Across the whole year, both companies stated vendors shipped 1.4 billion units, which Canalys noted was close to levels before the Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, following a significant drop in 2020.

Although the pair hailed the recovery of the smartphone segment across 2021, they cautioned supply constraints would continue this year.

IDC worldwide mobile device trackers group VP Ryan Reith predicted “supply and logistical challenges” to continue in H1 2022, though tipped an upswing to commence in Q2.

“There is no question that demand is still strong in many markets, and to some extent we are seeing increasing consumer interest in 5G and new form-factors like foldables.”

Both companies had the top five vendors unchanged from Q4 2020, with Apple followed by Samsung, Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo, respectively.

