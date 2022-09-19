 Supply issues derail 1&1 bid to meet German 5G target - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Supply issues derail 1&1 bid to meet German 5G target

19 SEP 2022

Open RAN newcomer 1&1 remained confident it would meet commercial 5G network rollout expectations in Germany, despite conceding it would fall short of the regulator’s interim target of deploying 1,000 sites by the end of the year due to an unnamed supplier issue.

The company cited supply bottlenecks for hampering its progress and causing it to miss the interim goal, which was set by regulator Bundesnetzagentur when it won 5G spectrum in a 2019 auction under its previous guise of 1&1 Drillisch.

In a statement 1&1 indicated it expects to have deployed 1,000 5G antennas in mid 2023.

Despite delays the newcomer said it was still on track to deliver fixed wireless access 5G to some customers by the end of 2022 and mobile services using the latest network technology in mid-2023.

The company also indicated confidence it would meet the wider target of covering half of the country’s households by the end of 2030, noting it and its partners would “do everything in its power to fully make up for the delay that has now occurred in the ramp-up of the network roll-out.”

Partner delays
1&1 is embracing open RAN in its ongoing deployment and signed-up Rakuten Communications Platform as a key partner in its rollout.

The company also has a national roaming agreement in place to bolster service availability and inked deals with tower companies to host infrastructure.

Discussing the expected failure to meet its interim target, 1&1 said when set the aim was “achievable in principle, but quite challenging for a new entrant”.

Without identifying the company causing the delay, it added: “While two roll-out partners are delivering according to contract, surprisingly the most significant partner in terms of volume, which has contractually committed to providing approximately two-thirds of the 1,000 antenna sites by the end of 2022, has recently reported problems meeting its obligations on time.”

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

VNPT, Nokia cooperate on private networks

DNB to cut costs with Ericsson energy-efficient radio

Germany calls for latest tranche of network projects

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: Apple iPhone 14 highlights

Samsung makes foldable push and BT targets private 5G gold

Mobile Mix: Singapore Sling

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association