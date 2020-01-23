Sunrise, Vodafone forge enterprise deal - Mobile World Live

Sunrise revealed it was working with Vodafone Group to offer Swiss enterprises access to the UK-headquartered company’s suite of business services, to enhance access to mobile connectivity, roaming and central procurement features.

In a joint statement, Vodafone Partner Markets chief executive Diego Massidda said the agreement means Sunrise enterprise customers have access to an “extensive range of innovative enterprise products and services”. The companies revealed details of the deal today (23 January), noting it had been in effect since the start of the year.

Over time the operators plan to deepen their relationship to deliver fixed and mobile services to businesses across Europe and globally, and leverage their respective 5G networks.

Sunrise CEO Andre Krause said the operator will use Vodafone’s reach and expertise “with our agility, superior network and high quality services” to then “deliver real benefits for our Enterprise business in Switzerland and beyond”.

Vodafone struck similar agreements in the past, having inked a deal with SoftBank to expand enterprise services in Japan.

The UK-based operator also struck deals with Sweden-based Tele2, T-Mobile US, Iran-based ISP Hiweb and StarHub in Singapore.

Vodafone’s Partner Markets arm was established in 2002 and agreed deals with 28 companies in 41 countries to date.