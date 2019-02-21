 Sunrise to launch 5G next month - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 – Keynotes
MWC19 Studio-Stream
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Sunrise to launch 5G next month

21 FEB 2019

Sunrise detailed plans to introduce 5G services in 150 Swiss cities and villages Switzerland by the end of March, just a fortnight after it was awarded 5G radio frequencies by the Federal Communications Commission (ComCom).

From mid-March, around 100 selected 5G residential and business customers will be able to use the service, dubbed 5G for People. It will include high-bandwidth internet via a SIM-enabled plug-and-play device named Sunrise Internet Box 5G.

“With 5G, we want to close the digital divide between urban and rural areas, which is particularly important for business customers and SMEs based outside city centres,” CEO Olaf Swantee said in a statement.

“Along with South Korea, Japan, the USA and China, Switzerland is one of the first countries in the world to launch 5G,” he added.

Sunrise explained that only about 30 per cent of households and SMEs in Switzerland currently have access to a fiber-optic connection. The remainder “have to deal with hybrid solutions (a mix of fiber-optic and copper network) or slower DSL connections and are moving at a snail’s pace in the digital age”.

The operator stated its focus on deploying 5G in suburban and rural areas will help close “the digital divide between these and urban areas”.

ComCom completed an auction of 5G radio frequencies earlier this month, with Swisscom, Sunrise and Salt paying a total of CHF380 million ($380 million) for 15-year licences.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

Samsung ushers in new era with Galaxy Fold, S10 5G

Syniverse launches 5G roaming hub

Vodafone moves closer to EU 5G launch

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G hits the catwalk

Mobile Mix: Moto in the Big Apple

MWC19 Barcelona: Official Preview Video

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association