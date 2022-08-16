Sun sets off from Huawei Egypt

Jim Liu took over from Vincent Sun as CEO of Huawei’s operations in Egypt, although the China-based equipment provider played its cards close to its chest regarding the reasons why.

In a brief statement, the vendor noted Liu previously held the position of CEO at Huawei’s Congo representative office.

Liu joined Huawei in 2005 and has held a “number of senior management positions” since.

In a statement, Liu asserted Huawei Egypt intends to help the country achieve sustainability targets under its Egypt Vision 2030 strategy.

“We are committed to transform Egypt into a digital hub in the region”, he added.

At group level, Huawei recently reported it slowed a decline in overall revenue in the first half of 2022 as its core network business returned to growth.