 Sun sets off from Huawei Egypt - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Sun sets off from Huawei Egypt

16 AUG 2022

Jim Liu took over from Vincent Sun as CEO of Huawei’s operations in Egypt, although the China-based equipment provider played its cards close to its chest regarding the reasons why.

In a brief statement, the vendor noted Liu previously held the position of CEO at Huawei’s Congo representative office.

Liu joined Huawei in 2005 and has held a “number of senior management positions” since.

In a statement, Liu asserted Huawei Egypt intends to help the country achieve sustainability targets under its Egypt Vision 2030 strategy.

“We are committed to transform Egypt into a digital hub in the region”, he added.

At group level, Huawei recently reported it slowed a decline in overall revenue in the first half of 2022 as its core network business returned to growth.

Back

Author

Anne Morris

Anne Morris is a freelance journalist and contributes news and analysis to Mobile World Live.

Read more

Related

Huawei revenue fall slows

Shenzhen factories face further Covid restrictions

Nuevas restricciones en las fábricas de Shenzhen debido a la Covid-19
Español

Tags

Featured Content

Samsung makes foldable push and BT targets private 5G gold

Mobile Mix: Singapore Sling

Mobile Mix: 5G comes to life

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association