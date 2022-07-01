Steve Jobs to receive Presidential honour

US President Joe Biden named late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs as a recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest bestowal for civilians which recognises their contributions to the nation, world peace and more.

Jobs is one of 17 people set to be awarded the medal on 7 July, almost 11 years after his death.

In a statement, the US administration explained Job’s “vision, imagination and creativity led to inventions that have, and continue to change the way the world communicates, as well as transforming the computer, music, film and wireless industries”.

Jobs died in 2011 due to cancer. He co-founded Apple in 1975 with Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The executive became the company’s chair in 2011 and named Tim Cook as CEO.

In later years, Jobs led development of Apple’s iPod and iPhone, having focused on its PCs in the early days of the company.

He was also a co-founder of animated company Pixar Animation Studios which was later bought by Walt Disney Studios.