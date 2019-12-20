STC unifies brand in 3 markets - Mobile World Live

Saudi Telecom Company (STC) announced it has launched a new unified brand in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Bahrain, representing a strategic shake-up to enhance its presence in the region.

The operator, which previously offered services under the name VIVA Bahrain and VIVA Kuwait, will replace VIVA in both instances with STC.

STC CEO Nasser Sulaiman Al Nasser commented the new brand identity marked “a new journey in digital services we are embarking on”, and was in line with the operator’s progress with its digital transformation.

VP of strategy execution and corporate performance Mohammed Al-Abbadi added the company’s decision to rebrand its services would contribute to establishing services beyond telecoms and help the operator’s role in enhancing local and regional digital initiatives.

The change was brought about after a study indicated 92 per cent of its customers identify the company most with the STC name.

To mark the rebranding move, the operator announced new offers for its customers for free international roaming, mobile data and free minutes in the three countries.