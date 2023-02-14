 STC lands on Omnispace for 5G satellite play - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MBBF 22
TIP News and Events
MWC Africa 2022
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC23 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

STC lands on Omnispace for 5G satellite play

14 FEB 2023

Saudi Telecom Company (stc) penned an agreement with US-based Omnispace to develop satellite-to-phone communications services using space-based 5G connectivity in its home market of Saudi Arabia.

The operator, which won a spectrum auction for non-terrestrial networks (NTN) in the 2100MHz band in December 2022, will use Omnispace’s 3GPP-compliant NTN to deliver “cost-effective” broadband connectivity beyond its existing land-based network.

Omnispace stated the initiative will combine mobile and satellite connectivity, a move aiming to support stc’s network coverage and provide services in Saudi Arabia’s underserved areas.

As part of the collaboration, the companies will work together to improve voice and data services and expand “mobile roaming in even the remotest of regions”, said Khaled Ibrahim Aldharrab, VP of technology standard and architecture at stc.

“We have an important opportunity to develop the network of the future, offering our customers connectivity through an industry-first combined” mobile and satellite network, he added.

The operator stated its business clients in agriculture, finance and automotive sectors will benefit from advanced services enabled by the tie-up.

Back

Author

Hana Anandira

Prior to joining GSMA, Hana worked in the world of publishing as an editor and contributor for three years, covering a wide range of interests that span from culture and politics to architecture. She has written for Jakarta- and London-based...

Read more

Related

Smart launches second satellite collaboration

STC snaps up Pakistani tower business

STC majority shareholder completes $3.2B share sale

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2023 Preview

Mobile Mix: Toodle-oo 2022

Mobile Mix: Stresa summits and social stress

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association