English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Americas
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Africa 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

STC in pole position for Turk Telekom stake

29 AUG 2017

Saudi Telecom Company (STC) was tipped as the front runner in a bid to acquire a 55 per cent stake in Turk Telekom from troubled majority shareholder Oger Telecom, in a deal worth $3.9 billion.

Sources told Reuters STC is in the hotseat in terms of purchasing the holding, but noted Turkey’s government could step in if a deal between the companies does not work out.

Creditors are pressing Oger Telecom to sell to ease a financial crisis, which resulted in the company missing two instalments in the repayment of a $4.75 billion syndicated loan secured, in part, to refinance existing debt.

In January, STC was reported to be considering taking a direct stake in Oger Telecom. The company’s financial difficulties were blamed on the poor performance of the Turkish Lira, which lowered dividends the company received from its stake in Turk Telekom.

While other companies are also interested in the Turk Telekom stake, only STC entered into negotiations so far, showing “a clear interest in the acquisition,” a source told Reuters.

If the talks between the companies fail, Turkey’s government may use a public institution to acquire the holding.

“Turk Telekom is a strategic and important company. It will not be left to its fate for sure. Public institutions would intervene when needed and this option is still a matter of consideration,” another source told Reuters.

None of the parties have made any comment on the matter.

Oger’s parent company is Saudi Arabian construction giant Saudi Oger, which is also facing a multibillion-dollar debt restructuring.

Oger’s creditors want the sale to be completed by September to retain the loan’s classification as “performing” and avoid an increase in bad loan provisions.

Turkey’s treasury sent Oger a notice earlier this year after it failed to meet the two debt payments. In July the government asked some banks to find prospective buyers for the stake.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

Saudi Telecom Company unveils $500M digital VC fund

STC strikes tower acquisition deal with Atheeb

STC considers acquiring stake in Otas

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Samsung Galaxy Note8 launch

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 2 highlights

Interview: Ulf Ewaldsson, Ericsson

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association