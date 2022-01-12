 State wants control of key Telecom Italia assets - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Los Angeles 2021
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

State wants control of key Telecom Italia assets

12 JAN 2022

Italy’s government reportedly insisted it must retain control of Telecom Italia’s strategic assets should any potential takeover progress, as the operator’s board continues to assess a bid by investment company KKR to take it private.

Reuters reported the country’s industry minister Giancarlo Giorgetti said the state wanted to keep control of key infrastructure, deemed to be of national interest.

The government has the power block any deal involving such assets, as Telecom Italia owns the majority of the country’s telecoms infrastructure.

Giorgetti further suggested the government would block KKR’s €10.7 billion bid if it jeopardises a wider government goal to combine Telecom Italia’s infrastructure assets with state-backed company Open Fiber.

“The government respects the market but any takeover bid must take into account a framework within which the state cannot relinquish control,” Giorgetti told Reuters.

As well as the operator’s board, KKR needs government support to push through the deal. Telecom Italia’s largest shareholder Vivendi does not back the takeover, but KKR does not necessarily need its support.

Vivendi previously stated it was open to handing control of Telecom Italia’s fixed network to the government, helping with the state’s goal to ramp broadband rollout across the country.

In other developments, Bloomberg reported this week KKR had approached Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund to help fund the proposed acquisition, in addition to other funds and infrastructure investors.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

KKR seeks Saudi support for Telecom Italia bid – report

Telecom Italia cuts forecast for a third time

High-ranking Telecom Italia execs follow CEO to exit

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Viva Las DeGrasse

Mobile Mix: 2021 and out

Mobile Mix: Night at the museum

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association