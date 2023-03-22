 State puts brakes on Telecom Egypt stake sale - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC Africa 2022
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

State puts brakes on Telecom Egypt stake sale

22 MAR 2023

The Egyptian government reportedly suspended a recently announced plan to sell a stake in state-controlled operator Telecom Egypt due to economic conditions and volatility in the market.

Reuters reported Egypt put the brakes on a plan it had put forward at start of March to sell a stake in the company, of which it owns 80 per cent.

At the time, the news agency reported Egypt was seeking to sell as much as 10 per cent. The move would have been the first time it sold off a part of Telecom Egypt since 2005, when it offloaded a 20 per cent stake as part of an IPO.

The stake sale had formed part of a wider strategic aim to sell off stakes in public enterprises and boost public sector investment, due to increasing economic pressures.

Local investment banks CI Capital and Al Ahly Pharos were managing the process. It is now unclear if the country will revisit the sale once the market improves, or if the plan has been put on hold indefinitely.

Egypt has been hit hard by the Russia-Ukraine war, with various reports of international investors pulling out capital worth around $20 billion. The nation is therefore seeking to sell stakes in state-owned assets to raise cash.

Telecom Egypt also has a history of attracting international investors.

In May 2018, Telecom Egypt secured international financing to the tune of $400 million from Chinese financial institutions and the Africa Export-Import Bank, to aid its infrastructure rollout.

At the time, the company revealed it was in talks with banks about securing loans of around $735 million.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Telecom Egypt selects IBM for network automation

Qatar state fund eyes Vodafone Egypt stake

Egypt heavyweights strike agreements worth $900M

Tags

Featured Content

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Show highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Day 3 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association