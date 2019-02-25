 Start-ups bring innovation and challenges to investors - Mobile World Live
HomeMWC19 - News

Start-ups bring innovation and challenges to investors

25 FEB 2019

Start-ups can be an important source of technological and process innovation for large companies, but they must carefully manage how they integrate and develop these smaller organisations, warned speakers on a panel at the 4YFN event.

Panellists on the Seven Lies of Corporate Venturing session added that integrating a start-up can also shake up a large company’s internal practices for the better, with potential benefits going beyond beyond acquiring new technologies in areas such as 5G, AI, IoT , cloud computing and cybersecurity.

“We need to transform. Start-ups really help us do that … [they] can disrupt and refresh our practices,” said Marc Rennard (pictured), chairman and CEO of Orange Digital Ventures.

“Working with a start-up requires a lot of cultural change,” added Karolina Korth, chief Digital Officer. Mobility, Siemens. And successful relationship with a start-up, she explained, can help promote “the digital change you want”.

Not all large technology companies’ approaches to developing relationships with start-ups are the same, noted Orange Digital Ventures. For example, the unit describes itself as an early-stage, risk-oriented corporate fund, with 16 hubs in multiple locations, including Senegal and London.

“Orange can enter at a very early stage and help with training, location and very limited funding,” said Rennard. “It is very important to identify start-ups at very early stages. When they are good there is a lot of competition.”

But whatever a company’s approach, both speakers agreed that there are few quick measurements of success.

“It may take 5 to 10 years to make an exit and for an investment to prove successful,” said Orange’s Rennard.

And Siemen’s Korth also cautioned against measuring the success of working with start-ups purely in monetary terms.

“The return on investment is not necessarily financial. It could be higher motivation, a better employee retention rate, or the ability to attract new profiles,” said Korth.

Mobile World Live

Mobile World Live is the online service dedicated to providing the mobile industry with daily news coverage & analysis of the biggest global market developments.

