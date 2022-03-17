 Starlink hits US download speeds of 100Mb/s - Mobile World Live
Home

Starlink hits US download speeds of 100Mb/s

17 MAR 2022

SpaceX’s low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite broadband service Starlink improved its average download data rates available in the US from 87.25Mb/s in the third quarter of 2021 to 104.97 Mb/s in Q4, Ookla’s latest speed tests showed.

Among the top-three US satellite providers, Starlink easily outpaced Viasat’s median of 21.81Mb/s and HughesNet’s top speed of 20.92Mb/s. Ookla also added SES to its list in the fourth quarter, but it trailed the pack at 2.19Mb/s.

By comparison, the median download speed for all US fixed-line broadband providers rose moderately from 119.84Mb/s in Q3 to 131.30Mb/s in Q4.

In terms of competition from mobile network players, Starlink has a slight edge: a report from Ookla at the end of 2021 placed average US 5G download speeds at 93.73Mb/s.

While Starlink’s downstream speeds increased in the fourth quarter, its uplink rate was down from 13.54Mb/s in the third quarter to 12.02Mb/s.

SES, Viasat, and HughesNet all use higher geosynchronous Earth orbit (GEO) satellites which posted higher median latencies than Starlink’s LEO satellites.

Starlink’s median latency score of 40-milliseconds (ms) was far and away better than SES (613 ms), Viasat (627 ms) and HughesNet (725 ms).

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading's Telco Transformation microsite.

