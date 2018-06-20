English
Global Industry Supporter:
Home

Sprint wheels out connected car platform

20 JUN 2018

Sprint made a move to cash in on a growing US telematics market, unveiling a 5G-ready connected car platform for consumers.

In a statement, the operator said the platform will offer customers Wi-Fi connectivity on the road via its cellular network, along with features including vehicle health monitoring, maintenance reminders, roadside assistance and collision detection. The platform will also help customers find parking and nearby fuel stations.

Sprint said the platform will be guarded by a blockchain-based IoT security system from NXM Labs.

Though it will be made available at unspecified automotive dealers later this year, the operator noted the product will come equipped to take advantage of the 5G network it plans to launch in 2019.

NXM Lab CEO Scott Rankine explained the platform will allow new and second-hand car buyers “to experience the latest in smart connected vehicle technology features that not only help protect their investment but keep them and their family members safe.”

In November 2017, ABI Research tipped connected cars as a key IoT opportunity for US operators.

But Sprint has plenty of competition in the telematics market. All three of its main rivals have their own connected car offerings providing similar features.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

T-Mobile, Sprint make merger case to FCC

US probes wider impact of Sprint, T-Mobile tie-up

Sprint victorious in clash over illegal phone sales

