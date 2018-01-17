Sprint targets Verizon with revived free unlimited offer

US number four operator Sprint took aim at market leader Verizon this week, naming its rival in a revival of its free year of unlimited data offer for switchers.

While Sprint’s campaign material specifically offers Verizon customers the chance to “save $900 in the first year” when they bring their device to Sprint, the promotion appears to be open to customers from all three of Sprint’s main rivals. Eligible devices include Apple’s iPhones, Google’s Nexus and Pixel, the Essential Phone, Motorola’s Moto lineup and Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S phones. Sprint said customers can upgrade to a new device after four months of service.

The deal includes one year of free talk, text, and data, as well as 10GB of mobile hotspot data per line. Promotional pricing runs until end-January 2019, after which customers would owe Sprint $60 per month for one line of unlimited services.

There’s good reason for Sprint to renew its switcher deal: Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP) co-founder Josh Lowitz noted Sprint tends to lose a higher percentage of customers each quarter compared to Verizon and AT&T, but at the same time posts a higher rate of customer switching from other operators. But, due to lower switching activity at Verizon in the holiday period, Wells Fargo Securities senior analyst Jennifer Fritzsche forecast Sprint ended Q4 2017 with fewer post paid phone net additions than expected. Fritzsche pegged the number at around 200,000 compared to a consensus analyst estimate of 247,000.

Sprint launched its initial free year of unlimited promotion in June 2017, wooing switchers from Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile. Just two months later, Sprint reported its first quarterly profit in three years.