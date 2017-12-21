English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2017
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Sprint targets 2019 for commercial mobile 5G

21 DEC 2017

With 2.5GHz now officially on the list of 3GPP-approved 5G bands, Sprint on Thursday (21 December) reaffirmed its goal of deploying mobile 5G by late 2019.

Sprint declared mobile 5G to be its priority and said it is working with parent SoftBank and Qualcomm Technologies to develop technologies for wide-scale deployments. As it first mentioned in May, the operator expects to launch both commercial services and devices in late 2019.

In September, Sprint revealed its initial plan to launch 5G includes the deployment of 64×64 massive MIMO on its 2.5GHz spectrum in 2018. These radios will be software-upgradeable to 5G New Radio (NR), it explained.

The newly released 5G NR specification allows for bandwidths of up to 100MHz for a single 2.5GHz channel, increasing the size of individual LTE channels by a factor of five. And with 160MHz of 2.5GHz airwaves in the top 100 US markets, Sprint holds the ability to take full advantage of the increase in bandwidth.

“This is an important milestone and we’re making great progress accelerating the development and commercialisation of 5G NR in the 2.5GHz band,” Sprint CTO John Saw said in a statement.

Sprint isn’t the only US operator with its eye on mobile 5G. T-Mobile US previously announced it is pushing toward a nationwide mobile 5G rollout by 2020, and AT&T detailed a goal to roll out standards-based 5G next year includes mobile applications. With the non-standalone specifications now in place, AT&T’s SVP of technology planning and engineering Marachel Knight said in a blog post “operators will be able to provide mobile 5G service sooner to customers.”

“We’re moving fast. And standards are the foundation. We’re confident this latest standards milestone will allow us to bring 5G to market faster without compromising its long-term vision.”

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

T-Mobile aims for thousands of 600MHz sites in 2018

AT&T extends merger deadline ahead of trial

Ericsson raises cash to boost 5G research

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: A smart review of 2017

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day2 highlights

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association