 Sprint sets up 5G radio software trials - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2018
Mobile 360 – MENA 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Sprint sets up 5G radio software trials

19 DEC 2018

Sprint promised to offer broader 5G coverage than its competitors in 2019, as the operator revealed it is set to begin real-world tests of the software which will enable next generation service on its existing network equipment.

A representative told Mobile World Live (MWL) field testing will begin “soon” to evaluate software which will allow its massive MIMO radios to serve both 4G and 5G. Trials will take place in some of the nine cities where Sprint is planning to launch 5G using its 2.5GHz spectrum in H1 2019, along with a handful of other areas.

The progress follows the successful completion of a 5G data transmission at Sprint’s Reston, Virgina lab earlier this month using radio equipment from Nokia and a mobile prototype device supplied by Qualcomm. The operator representative did not elaborate on results from that test, but noted additional lab work with Sprint’s two other equipment partners, Samsung and Ericsson, is underway.

Though the operator acknowledged its initial 5G service won’t cover any entire metropolitan area, it insisted its deployment won’t be as narrow as those offered by Verizon and AT&T.

Ryan Sullivan, Sprint’s head of device development and engineering, told MWL the operator is aiming to cover areas where “most of the traffic is used and most of the people live, work and reside.”

“We will have the areas where that capacity, that traffic is moving and where it is centralised so customers who are in that market, if they make the leap to invest in a 5G product, they’re going to experience 5G on a very regular basis. We’re not going to consider a market launched until we have a contiguous experience.”

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

Mobile Mix: 2018 – that’s a wrap

AT&T 5G offer draws fire from analysts

Telstra reveals latest 5G sites
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 2018 – that’s a wrap

Mobile Mix: Say Hello to Djingo

Mobile Mix: Don’t cry for 5G Argentina

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association