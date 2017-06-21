English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Global Industry Supporter:
HomeAsiaNews

Sprint, Samsung assess Massive MIMO potential

21 JUN 2017

US-based mobile operator Sprint and Samsung conducted joint field tests in the South Korean city of Suwon using Massive multiple-input and multiple-output (MIMO) radios to achieve peak speeds of 330Mb/s per channel using a 20MHz channel on the 2.5GHz band.

The companies said in a statement the Massive MIMO tests represent a real-world application of the new technology, which Sprint plans to use to increase the wireless capacity and coverage of its LTE Plus network and move towards gigabit LTE service.

Gunther Ottendorfer, Sprint’s COO for technology (pictured, far left), said the testing in South Korea is an important step towards deploying Massive MIMO in its US network, where it will be a key element of LTE Plus as well as 5G.

“Massive MIMO is a tremendous differentiator for Sprint because it is easily deployed on 2.5GHz spectrum due to the small form factor of the radios needed for a high frequency band,” he said.

“In lower frequency bands, wavelengths are much longer and therefore the radios require much larger, impractical form factors. This makes massive MIMO an important tool for unleashing our deep 2.5GHz spectrum holdings.”

Samsung’s MIMO radios were equipped with vertical and horizontal beam-forming technology, which boosted the capacity per channel by about four times and the cell edge performance by three times.

Sprint deployed 8T8R (8 transmit, 8 receive) radios across its US network, and the purpose of the test was to compare the performance of massive MIMO radios with 8T8R radios.

The companies said they will use the results in preparation for commercial deployment of massive MIMO in the US and other markets.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Samsung fleshes out India factory expansion details

Samsung to double handset output in India

Asia Briefs: China handset shipments dip in April; Docomo shuffles board & more
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Video feature: The very real threat of ransomware

Feature: Mobile 360 Privacy & Security highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association