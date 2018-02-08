English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2017
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Sprint renews public safety push

08 FEB 2018

Sprint committed to reclaim its stake in the public safety market, noting it will leverage technology advancements from the likes of ARM and OneWeb to help push its wireless, cloud and IoT portfolio to federal and public sector customers.

Chris Felix, newly named VP and general manager of government solutions, will spearhead the effort. In a statement, Felix said his focus will be on “providing the most creative and advanced, mission critical, converged telecom solutions possible.” Felix previously served as VP of federal government sales at Verizon from 2009 to 2012.

Sprint said products on offer will include mobility, smart buildings, fleet and asset tracking, digital form migration and cloud computing and communications. The operator also plans to leverage its relationship with parent company SoftBank and its subsidiaries to give its portfolio an extra boost. In particular, Sprint pointed to OneWeb’s satellite-based services as opening the ability to offer global coverage, and ARM’s secure chip design capabilities.

“Everything that can be connected will be connected. That gives the federal government and public sector agencies more opportunities than ever before to provide a higher level of accessibility, service and information to our citizens, and Sprint is primed to facilitate that,” Jan Geldmacher, president of Sprint Business, explained in a statement.

History and hurdles
Sprint noted it provided government and public sector solutions since 1988 and supported several high-profile clients in recent years. It didn’t specify whether it will target local governments or larger agencies with its new campaign. On the latter front, though, the operator faces an uphill battle.

Sprint was notably the only tier-1 US operator left out when the US government awarded a five-year, nearly $1 billion, contract for wireless service and devices in October 2017 (though it is unclear whether it missed out or declined to bid for the contract).

The operator was also not among the ten companies – including AT&T and Verizon – which won spots in a 15-year, $50 billion, US General Services Administration technology purchasing programme awarded in August 2017.

AT&T racked up other lucrative government deals in recent months, including a contract to provide cloud-based communications for nearly 1 million Army users, which was signed in October 2017, and its ongoing deployment of the FirstNet emergency services network.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

US operator Sprint thins management to cut costs

Sprint eyes higher pricing in a 5G world

Sprint marks Magic Box milestone

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: CES 2018 Review

Feature: A smart review of 2017

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association