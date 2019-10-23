 Sprint pushes T-Mobile deal as lawsuit looms - Mobile World Live
Home

Sprint pushes T-Mobile deal as lawsuit looms

23 OCT 2019

LIVE FROM MWC19 LOS ANGELES: Jan Geldmacher, president of Sprint Business (pictured), expressed optimism its mega merger with T-Mobile US will be pushed through, as it prepares for a court showdown with 16 US states opposing the deal in December.

Geldmacher gave the day two keynote audience an update on the merger, which was first announced in April 2018, highlighting continued progress including federal approvals by the Department of Justice and Federal Communications Commission.

However, the deal, which will shrink the market from four major players to three if sealed, is still under threat from a lawsuit lodged by the attorney generals of 16 US states, which argue the merger will negatively impact jobs and consumer choice.

Commenting on the case (which is due to begin on 9 December), Geldmacher said: “We are still very optimistic we will get the right approval and continue with the merger.”

Rural deserves 5G
Turning to 5G, the Sprint executive reiterated the company’s belief that a merger with T-Mobile will benefit the whole of the US in terms of coverage.

“We all know that only the merger between T-Mobile and Sprint will truly deliver nationwide coverage. You have to bring 5G not only to the cities and within the cities to hotspots, you have to bring it to smaller cities and rural America specifically deserves to be connected through 5G. That is something the merger will deliver.”

He added the merged entity aimed to deliver this promise by combining valuable spectrum holdings and investing $40 billion in the joint network.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

