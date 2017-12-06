English
Home

Sprint offers clip-on small cell to enterprises, venues

06 DEC 2017

Sprint advanced its network densification strategy with the deployment of a SpiderCloud Wireless small cell designed to fit into existing Cisco Wi-Fi infrastructure.

In a statement, the US operator said the unit will allow enterprises and public venues to swiftly enhance Sprint service: Robert Kingsley, director of small cell and Wi-Fi development at Sprint, explained the unit “literally clips on to existing Cisco Wi-Fi access points and can be deployed in less than 30 minutes”.

SpiderCloud Wireless offers two radio node options: the SCRN-220, a PoE+ powered device capable of servicing up to 15,000 square feet in a typical office environment; and the SCRN-250, which can be attached to a Cisco Wi-Fi access point to provide 7,000 square feet of coverage.

Sprint said a network of 100 radio nodes alongside a SpiderCloud service node can deliver more than a gigabit of capacity across an area of up to 1.5 million square feet.

SpiderCloud Wireless’ nodes are currently compatible with Sprint’s 1.9GHz spectrum, but compatibility with Sprint’s 2.5GHz airwaves is expected in mid-2018, the operator said.

The new small cell adds yet another element to Sprint’s out-of-the-box network toolkit. In May, it unveiled the “Magic Box”, a wireless small cell the operator touted as a way to boost coverage in homes and offices. Sprint also tested airborne small cells and plans to deploy air strands using Altice’s wireline infrastructure.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

