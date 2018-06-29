English
Global Industry Supporter:
Home

Sprint names new CFO

29 JUN 2018

Sprint tapped former Veon and Verizon CFO Andrew Davies to oversee its financial strategy and operation, filling a role left vacant following Michel Combes’ promotion to CEO in May.

Davies (pictured, left) will assume the role of CFO on 2 July, reporting to Combes. Davies most recently worked as CFO at Netherlands-based operator Veon from November 2013 until November 2017. He was credited as a key driving force behind the company’s turnaround effort, leading more than $50 billion in corporate finance transactions and achieving improvements in free cash flow.

Prior to Veon, Davies served as CFO at Verizon from 2010 to 2013, and held various financial leadership positions with Vodafone Group in the UK, Japan, Turkey and India between 2003 and 2010.

In a statement, Combes said Davies’ experience made him an “invaluable addition” and “the perfect fit to strengthen our leadership team for the next phase of our transformation” as the company proceeds with a plan to merge with T-Mobile US.

Combes was appointed Sprint CFO in January 2018, but stepped into the role of CEO in May after former company head Marcelo Claure backed away from the position to focus on securing regulatory approval for the proposed merger. Claure remains executive chairman at Sprint.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

