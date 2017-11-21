Sprint MVNO, marketing execs set for exit

A leadership shuffle at Sprint continued this week with the revelation Jim Hyde, president of wholesale and MVNO, is leaving the company along with Jeff Nelson, SVP of marketing.

Details of the departures come hot on the heels of news COO of Technology Gunther Ottendorfer will leave Sprint at the end of the year to spend more time with his family in Austria.

Sprint confirmed the departures of Hyde and Nelson in a brief statement sent to Mobile World Live.

Kansas City Business Journal reported the moves form part of a broader management reshuffle which will see the total number of executives reporting to CEO Marcelo Claure cut from 16 to nine.

Hyde joined Sprint in 2016 to head its prepaid, wholesale and MVNO businesses after former prepaid president Brandon Draper shifted positions to focus on the relaunch of Virgin Mobile.

However, prepaid duties were handed back to Draper shortly after and Hyde hunkered down to focus on wholesale, affiliates and strategic partnerships.

Sprint, already known as an MVNO-friendly operator, announced a new agreement with Altice USA earlier this month as it sought to move on from failed merger negotiations with T-Mobile US. The deal will allow Altice USA to provide mobile, voice and data services throughout the US, while Sprint will use Altice’s wireline infrastructure to deploy thousands of additional small cells.