Sprint mimics T-Mobile US rewards programme - Mobile World Live

Facing a recent upturn in churn, US operator Sprint launched a new rewards programme for post paid subscribers in a bid to boost loyalty.

The My Sprint Rewards app debuted with a deal for a free pizza from restaurant chain Papa John’s; discounts on film tickets; free gift cards; and a chance to win a holiday for two in St. Lucia.

New rewards will be added “regularly from a variety of different brands”, the operator said.

Sprint also appears to have launched a matching programme, Boost Perks, for prepaid customers on its Boost Mobile brand.

The rewards scheme is similar to T-Mobile Tuesdays from rival T-Mobile US, which seeks to lure customers with nearly identical offers.

However, Sprint’s move comes more than two years after T-Mobile and AT&T debuted their rewards programmes in 2016: Verizon entered the fray in 2017.

It is possible Sprint’s decision to launch the programme now is part of an effort by the operator to combat a spike in churn in recent quarters, which executives attributed to subscribers completing promotional pricing offers.