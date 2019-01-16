 Sprint mimics T-Mobile US rewards programme - Mobile World Live
Home

Sprint mimics T-Mobile US rewards programme

16 JAN 2019

Facing a recent upturn in churn, US operator Sprint launched a new rewards programme for post paid subscribers in a bid to boost loyalty.

The My Sprint Rewards app debuted with a deal for a free pizza from restaurant chain Papa John’s; discounts on film tickets; free gift cards; and a chance to win a holiday for two in St. Lucia.

New rewards will be added “regularly from a variety of different brands”, the operator said.

Sprint also appears to have launched a matching programme, Boost Perks, for prepaid customers on its Boost Mobile brand.

The rewards scheme is similar to T-Mobile Tuesdays from rival T-Mobile US, which seeks to lure customers with nearly identical offers.

However, Sprint’s move comes more than two years after T-Mobile and AT&T debuted their rewards programmes in 2016: Verizon entered the fray in 2017.

It is possible Sprint’s decision to launch the programme now is part of an effort by the operator to combat a spike in churn in recent quarters, which executives attributed to subscribers completing promotional pricing offers.

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

