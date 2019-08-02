 Sprint loses out as customers depart - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 – Shanghai
Mobile 360 Africa 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Sprint loses out as customers depart

02 AUG 2019

Sprint continued to bleed subscribers and cash in the second quarter, facing unrelenting headwinds ahead of a proposed merger with T-Mobile US.

The operator did not host its usual quarterly earnings call.

However, CEO Michel Combes tried to put a positive spin on the numbers in a statement, calling the results “good…relative to expectations”. He acknowledged, though, the company “still faces several structural headwinds and I remain convinced the merger with T-Mobile is the best outcome for our customers, employees, industry and all stakeholders.”

The operator posted a net loss of $111 million in its fiscal Q1 (the three months to 30 June), marking a steep drop from profit of $176 million in the comparable 2018 period. Consolidated revenue of $8.1 billion was flat year-on-year, while wireless service revenue of $5.3 billion fell from $5.5 billion.

Post-paid net additions of data devices (including tablets, wearables and connected cars) were up substantially in the quarter, from 36,000 to 262,000 year on year. However, Sprint lost 128,000 lucrative post-paid phone subscribers, reversing net additions of 87,000 in the 2018 quarter.

The prepaid segment didn’t fare any better, as the company posted a net loss of 169,000 in the quarter versus additions of 3,000.

Sprint soldiered on with network improvements despite the expected tie-up with T-Mobile, spending a total of $1.2 billion in the quarter and nearly doubling the number of massive MIMO radios deployed in its network to 3,000.

Though the Department of Justice finally gave long-awaited approval for the deal with T-Mobile, the much hoped for merger still remains in doubt pending the outcome of a legal challenge from state attorneys general.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

US merger hopefuls face further delay

BT concedes 5G premium could be unsustainable

Airtel slips into the red, Jio tops India subs count

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Waves in Washington

Mobile Mix: Kickin’ it in Kigali

Mobile Mix: Security, secrecy and ZTE

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association