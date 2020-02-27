Sprint inks IoT access deals with Telia, Swisscom - Mobile World Live

Sprint expanded international availability of its Curiosity IoT platform, striking interconnection deals with Swisscom and Telia which will enable local access in a number of European countries.

Under the agreements, essentially an IoT version of voice and data service interconnect deals, Sprint said devices using its Curiosity IoT platform will be able to connect to the corresponding operator’s network as though they are a local subscriber. It added the feature will help lower latency and improve IoT application performance by keeping data traffic local.

Bjorn Hansen, head of Telia IoT, said in a statement “for IoT to reach its full potential, it can’t be limited by borders”. Swisscom IoT chief Julian Dimer added the relationship with Sprint will help “further simplify the deployment of international IoT solutions”.

The move builds on a deal Sprint struck with Telstra in January to enable access to a local profile in Australia. The US operator explained Telia and Swisscom add access to Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland, Lithuania, Estonia and Switzerland to its global destinations.

Launched in September 2018, Sprint’s Curiosity IoT platform encompasses a virtualised network core and an integrated operating system for device and data management.