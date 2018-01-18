English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2017
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Sprint inks infrastructure deal with Cox

18 JAN 2018

Sprint signed a deal covering access to US cable company Cox Communications’ broadband infrastructure, in a move to accelerate its network densification effort.

The multi-year agreement is part of a patent dispute settlement between the two companies which Sprint said will also strengthen business ties in other, unnamed, areas. The deal is similar to one Sprint inked with Altice USA in November 2017, which Sprint CEO Marcelo Claure said would allow the operator to deploy “thousands” of new small cells without encountering traditional regulatory hurdles around siting.

Sprint said the Cox Communications pact will “significantly accelerate” deployment of new macro towers and small cell solutions across the country.

In a statement, Sprint CTO John Saw added the deal is “another opportunity to work with a strategic partner to accelerate our densification plans to improve our network performance and experience for Sprint customers throughout Cox’s national territory.”

Following the collapse of merger negotiations with T-Mobile US in November 2017, Sprint unveiled plans to pour between $5 billion and $6 billion into its network in 2018. In addition to densifying its small cell network, Sprint executives have said the operator will add a “few thousand” new towers across its footprint and push tri-band spectrum capabilities across all its sites.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

Sprint targets Verizon with revived free unlimited offer

Massive MIMO packs double punch for Sprint

Operators named for Qualcomm PC push
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: CES 2018 Review

Feature: A smart review of 2017

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association