 Sprint exec sees frequencies obstructing US IoT market - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2018
Mobile 360 – MENA 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Sprint exec sees frequencies obstructing US IoT market

18 JAN 2019

Ivo Rook, SVP of IoT for Sprint, warned interoperability issues could hinder growth in the US IoT market, even as the operator begins to scale its fledgling LTE-M business.

The executive, who worked in Europe as Vodafone’s IoT chief before joining Sprint in December 2017, told Mobile World Live the size of the US market makes it attractive for IoT implementations. But he flagged the country’s use of numerous frequency bands and a lack of standardisation within those bands as a “massive inhibitor” to rapid growth in the segment.

Rook (pictured, right) explained interoperability issues which made it difficult for US users to take their device from one network to another in the early days of smartphones are amplified in the IoT arena.

“It is actually a big obstacle to growth. Why? Not so much for the operators, but for all these companies who utilise these devices…Any smartphone has 10, 20, 30 antenna frequencies in it. It’s easy because it’s a larger device. An IoT device, for it to be economically viable, can have a maximum of five, which means this whole problem of these frequencies is ten times more relevant in the IoT world than it was back then with devices for consumers.”

Scaling up
But Rook said these issues aren’t stopping Sprint from pressing full steam ahead with a plan to scale its IoT business.

In November 2018, the operator launched a new LTE-M network alongside its dedicated Curiosity IoT core. Rook said that network, which was built as part of Sprint’s broader infrastructure expansion, now covers 90 per cent of the country, with the last 10 per cent expected to be covered in February.

He added the operator built the network so it could easily switch on NB-IoT capabilities if needed, but said so far it has not seen a major demand for NB-IoT among clients.

Since the LTE-M launch, Rook said Sprint has inked more than $100 million in IoT deals for use cases which fall into three main categories: those which use artificial intelligence; autonomous; and robotics.

Sprint has already seen “enormous traction” in the transportation segment, but Rook noted the operator is also planning to invest more in autonomous and sensor technology for agriculture as well as tools to digitise factory operations.

Rollout to revenue
Rather than relying on direct connectivity agreements alone to generate revenue, Rook said Sprint is also aiming to make money by selling software-based services, such as a forthcoming application which will offer data filtering.

Additionally, the operator is looking to benefit from third-party attachments, through which Sprint collects a cut of fees collected for services which use its network and Curiosity platform. Such a strategy, Rook said, “triples the addressable market”.

Though he didn’t break out revenue figures, Rook noted the operator has thus far seen higher-than-expected growth in third-party attachments, and growth as expected for direct connections. However he said it’s too early to tell the trajectory of growth for Sprint-created IoT services.

Sprint is expected to report earnings for Q4 2018 on 31 January.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

Intelligence Brief: Voice and IoT dominate CES

Sprint mimics T-Mobile US rewards programme

Sprint hits 5G milestone with OTA data test

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: What happens at CES…

Mobile Mix: 2018 – that’s a wrap

Mobile Mix: Say Hello to Djingo

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association