Sprint, Ericsson unveil IoT partnership

US operator Sprint and network partner Ericsson are set to develop a virtualised core network and operating system specifically for IoT, intended to support a range of applications including AI, edge computing, robotics and autonomous vehicle technology.

Full details of the platform are set to be unveiled at MWC Americas (MWCA) next week, however ahead of the event the companies said the network would be “built for software and ready for 5G”.

The new core network will be designed to provide low latency and high availability while providing the security, privacy and technical requirements needed to support some of the most demanding IoT applications.

In addition to the new core network, the two are also working on an IoT-focused operating system which will provide “simple” inbound and outbound communications for devices, support data processing and enterprise application management.

The IoT partnership with Sprint was one of a slew of announcements made in the last 24 hours by Ericsson as the company prepares to showcase its 5G-focused offering at MWCA.

Among its other announcements were: upgrades to its RAN network it said would offer operators greater flexibility – including 5G and 4G spectrum sharing; and technology enabling improved end-to-end transport between core and RAN networks.