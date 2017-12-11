English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2017
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Sprint enters LAA race

11 DEC 2017

Sprint joined US rivals in exploring unlicensed spectrum with its first publicly announced test of Licensed Assisted Access (LAA) technology.

Outgoing Sprint COO of Technology Gunther Ottendorfer shared the news in a Tweet on Friday (8 December), noting the operator collaborated with SpiderCloud Wireless to achieve speeds of between 120Mb/s and 140Mb/s using 5MHz of licensed spectrum.

Notably, the test appears to be Sprint’s first public foray into the unlicensed arena. A Sprint representative confirmed to Mobile World Live LAA is on the operator’s long-term roadmap as it “complements our network strategy and builds on what we’re already doing today with LTE and Wi-Fi.” The representative added the operator is “focused on providing the best, most reliable service regardless of whether a customer is connected through licensed or unlicensed spectrum.”

Until now, Sprint made clear it intends to hit the gigabit mark without the aid of unlicensed spectrum. Instead, CTO John Saw indicated Sprint will use its reserve of 2.5GHz spectrum and technologies like Massive MIMO.

The new approach brings Sprint into line with rivals. Both T-Mobile US and Verizon, which initially pursued LTE-Unlicensed technology, confirmed a shift in their focus to LAA: Verizon achieved speeds of 953Mb/s using LAA and T-Mobile recently surpassed 1Gb/s using 12-layer LAA, 256QAM and 4×4 MIMO.

At an event in November, T-Mobile revealed to Mobile World Live (MWL) it plans to deploy LAA alongside two bands of licensed spectrum in new modular small cells. Verizon similarly told MWL it is gearing up for widespread deployment of the technology in 2018.

AT&T is also pushing ahead with LAA. In June, the operator achieved speeds of more than 650Mb/s in tests of the technology, and in November followed up with its first LAA deployment. At the time, an AT&T representative told (MWL) the operator plans to expand its LAA deployments to additional cities.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

Sprint preparing second spectrum leaseback deal

Sprint offers clip-on small cell to enterprises, venues

Sprint plans thousands of new towers in network push

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day2 highlights

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day1 highlights

Feature: Mobile 360 LatAm 2017 Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association